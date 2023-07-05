FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Applications are still open for Mayor Tom Henry’s Youth Engagement Council.

The purpose of the council is to engage local high schoolers in the community through a service learning group during the 2023-24 school year. The council encourages its members to use their voices in local government. The program includes projects, panel discussions, guest speakers, and the opportunity to be involved in a special event, among other activities.

The release said each applicant must be a city resident and enrolled as a high school sophomore, junior or senior for the upcoming school year.

The deadline to apply is July 21. Interviews will begin in August and September. Learn more on the website.