Applications open for upcoming FWCS Amp Lab

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Applications opened Monday for Fort Wayne Community Schools’ Amp Lab coming to Electric Works.

Opening in August, Amp Lab is a program for up to 400 students, and allows them to collaborate and solve problems together.

The goal is to bring a diverse group of students together and give them the tools and resources to be creative, solve problems, and tackle challenges in the community and across a variety of industries. The school will focus on three core elements; entrepreneurial thinking, innovative mindsets, and creative processes.

Amp Lab will be made up of four different studios; a grow studio with an indoor greenhouse, venture studio, create studio, and a make and fabrication studio.

Learn how to apply for the Amp Lab program by visiting the FWCS website.