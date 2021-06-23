Applications open for Steuben Co. high school students to earn credit at Ivy Tech through Manufacturing Academy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne announced it is partnering with the Steuben County Enterprise Center to run classes aimed at high school students as part of its Manufacturing Academy.

The Manufacturing Academy is a collaborative initiative to connect area high school students and adults with manufacturing partners. The school said sponsoring manufacturers will provide selected Academy students with a paid learning experience about manufacturing fundamentals. This includes shop operations, safety and blueprint reading as well as soft skills such as teamwork, communications and problem-solving that can lead to a successful career.

Through the program, students will earn seven Ivy Tech credits that correlate to an MSSC-CPT certification. Those credits could be applied toward an Ivy Tech degree in Industrial Technology or Advanced Automation and Robotics Technology, the school said. The Academy will deploy both classroom instruction and hands-on lab experiences at the Enterprise Center located at 907 South Wayne St in Angola..

“The High School Manufacturing Academy is a win for all,” says Kimberly Waugh, Ivy Tech Fort Wayne Director of K-14 Engagement and Transition. “As a parent myself, the opportunity for my son or daughter to receive highly skilled hands-on training and be paid for their experiences all while preparing them for their future career is a game changer. Students don’t know what they don’t know unless they can see it, do it, and experience it!”

Applications for the fall cohort are now open to juniors and seniors, the school said. Fall 2021 classes run Aug. 18 through Dec. 16.

Participating high schools include Angola, Fremont, Prairie Heights, and Hamilton. Interested high school students should contact their guidance counselor and Kimberly Waugh kwaugh7@ivytech.edu for further information.

Check out eligibility requirements, a link to the application and more information on the Manufacturing Academy website at link.ivytech.edu/Academy