Applications open for nursing student funding opportunities

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Applications are now open for two funding opportunities for nursing students in Northeast Indiana.

Questa Education Foundation announced it is partnering with Parkview Health to provide forgivable loans to nursing students who are within two years of completing their Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN). Questa is also offering the Virgil J. and Mildred C. Roy Nursing Scholarship for BSN students attending nursing programs in the region.

Both applications are open now, Questa said. The Roy Nursing Scholarship application closes June 30 and the Parkview Nursing Scholar application closes on July 31.

“Nursing is one of our greatest hiring needs,” said Hallie Custer, corporate human resources director at Parkview Health. “Partnering with Questa to invest in nursing students is an all-around win.”

Through the Parkview Nursing Scholars program, eligible students can receive up to $5,000 a year in loan funding for educational expenses. Questa said loans are 100% forgiven if students graduate and work at Parkview Health after graduation.

“An important aspect of our mission is developing and retaining talent for regional employers,” said Elizabeth Bushnell, executive director of Questa. “The Parkview Nursing Scholars program is the perfect example of how Questa can help local employers to meet their hiring needs with innovative solutions.”

Nursing students in the region are also eligible to apply for the Roy Nursing Scholarship to assist with educational expenses, Questa said. Applicants must be full-time nursing students attending Indiana University Fort Wayne, Manchester University, Trine University or the University of Saint Francis. Scholarships are awarded based on academic achievement and financial need.

Students can apply for both programs by visiting questafoundation.org.

Area employers interested in partnering with Questa to develop solutions for their talent needs are asked to contact Elizabeth Bushnell, executive director of Questa, at 260-407-6494 or ebushnell@questafoundation.org.