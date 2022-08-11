FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Applications are now available for Leadership Fort Wayne program next class.

The Leadership Fort Wayne program, created in 1983, works to identify, motivate, and train future community leaders by building leadership skills and increasing community awareness with the intent to drive positive change. The 9-month curriculum includes:

panel discussions where local leaders address the pressing issues and opportunities facing the community,

leadership training focused on the most pertinent topics in today’s ever-changing society,

Community Action Projects with visits to local nonprofit agencies,

personality and talent assessments,

and internship of 6-12 months on a local nonprofit organization’s board.

“I have been completely blown away by the professionals who talked to the class about their personal experiences and what they’re doing for the community,” said Jeremy Stoner, a member of the LFW Class of 2022. “Some of them brought me to tears with what they’re able to do for other people in our great town. They’ve pushed me in the right direction and helped me to become better.”

Notable Leadership Fort Wayne participants include Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry (Class of 1986), Design Collaborative president Pat Pasterick (Class of 1997), Allen County Homeland Security Director Bernie Beier (Class of 2007), MKM architecture + design principal Zach Benedict (Class of 2008), Fort Wayne–Allen County Airport Authority executive director Scott Hinderman (Class of 2009), Embassy Theatre president / CEO Kelly Updike (Class of 2009), Fort Wayne UNITED director Iric Headley (Class of 2019), Fort Wayne Metropolitan Human Relations Commission executive director Nikki Quintana (Class of 2020), and Black Chamber Fort Wayne board president Ramadan Abdul-Azeez (Class of 2022).

Interested individuals can apply online at LeadershipFW.com. Applications will be accepted through Oct. 11.