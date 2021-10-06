Applications open for 2022 Neighborhood Improvement Grant program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division has announced that applications for the 2022 Neighborhood Improvement Grant program are now open.

The program is designed to support neighborhood projects that beautify public spaces and strengthen community involvement. The projects will enhance the aesthetics of the neighborhood, provide a clear community benefit, be accessible to all residents and increase civic pride.

“This program has been popular,” said Nancy Townsend, Director of Community Development. “It is gaining more interest and we have received more applications each year. We want to continue to provide programs and services that the community wants and will help neighborhoods stay organized, active and making improvements that the residents want.”

Project examples include community gardens, improvements to community centers, benches, public art or signage. Expenses such as routine maintenance, social events or operating expenses were not covered.

“Neighborhoods are critical to the current and future success of Fort Wayne,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “I’m encouraged that the grant program continues to make a positive and meaningful difference for neighborhoods throughout our community.”

Any registered Fort Wayne neighborhood association or one of the City’s four Area Partnerships can apply to receive up to $5,000 for the Neighborhood Improvement Grant, the city said. Applications can be submitted online, by mail or dropped off at the Community Development Division’s office in Citizens Square, Suite 320. Applications are due Nov. 15.

Proposals were evaluated and scored based on grant criteria and available funding. Information and guidelines about the program can be found at FortWayneNeighborhoods.org by clicking on the “resources” menu item.

The city said grant recipients will be announced at the end of December.

For additional information or assistance with completing your neighborhood grant email myneighborhood@cityoffortwayne.org or call 260-427-6214.