Applications open for 2021 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards is now accepting submissions from students across the country in grades 7–12, aged 13-18.

The nonprofit Alliance for Young Artists & Writers presents the awards which have a number of distinguished alumni including: Tschabalala Self, Stephen King, Kay WalkingStick, Charles White, Joyce Carol Oates and Andy Warhol.

The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards invites students ages 13 and up living in the United States, U.S. territories, military bases or Canada are invited to submit original work in any of the Awards’ 28 art and writing categories. These categories include architecture, painting, flash fiction, poetry, printmaking, fashion design as well as a new category, Expanded Projects, which includes interdisciplinary and experimental visual art.

The 2021 Direct Scholarships include:

Best-in-Grade Award: Underwritten by Bloomberg Philanthropies, this award provides 24 students (two artists and two writers per grades 7–12) with $500 scholarships, and their educators with $250 awards.

Civic Expression Award: Underwritten by the Maurice R. Robinson Fund, this award provides $1,000 scholarships to six students whose art or writing explores political or social issues, and their educators, with $250 awards.

New York Life Award: Underwritten by the New York Life Foundation, this award recognizes six students on the national level with $1,000 scholarships for their work exploring personal grief, loss, and bereavement, and their educators with $250 awards. Additional $500 scholarships are also available for two students from each of the following states: Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, and New Mexico.

One Earth Award: Underwritten by the One Earth Fund and the Salamander Fund of the Triangle Community Foundation, this award provides four students with $1,000 scholarships for creative works that address the pressing issue of human-caused climate change, and their educators with $250 awards.

Portfolio Awards: The program’s highest national honor recognizes 16 high school seniors each with a $10,000 scholarship for his or her writing or art portfolio, and their educators with $1,000 awards; 30 Silver Medal with Distinction Portfolio recipients each receive $1,000 scholarships, and their educators receive $250 awards.

The Alliance/ACT-SO Journey Award: In partnership with NAACP Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics (ACT-SO), this award provides full tuition scholarships to attend summer art or writing programs for up to ten ACT-SO scholars, who also receive Gold or Silver Keys at the regional level of the Awards.

The Herblock Award for Editorial Cartoon: Underwritten by The Herb Block Foundation, this award provides three young artists with $1,000 scholarships for visual art that offers commentary or criticism on current events, social events, or political topics, and their educators with $250 awards.

Ray Bradbury Award for Science Fiction & Fantasy: Underwritten by the Ray Bradbury Foundation, this award offers $1,000 scholarships for up to six students, whose writing uses supernatural, magical, futuristic, scientific, and technological themes as a key element of the narrative, and their educators with $250 awards.

Students in grades 7-12, aged 13-18, in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio will be participating through the Fort Wayne Museum of Art as a regional affiliate, the press release said.

Students are welcome to submit their creative work online at this website, now through January 5, 2021.

To learn more about the 2021 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, visit artandwriting.org.