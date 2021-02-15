Applications for NIPSCO’s Environmental Action Grant now open for area nonprofits

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — NIPSCO is now accepting applications for its environmental action grant to support area nonprofit organizations with environmental stewardship initiatives.

This is the sixth year for NIPSCO’s Environmental Action Grant which continues a tradition of funding restoration and education projects throughout northern Indiana, the press release said.

In 2020, NIPSCO said the Environmental Action Grant funded 15 projects with a total of $50,000

awarded. Projects included water quality monitoring, pollinator gardens, woodland restoration, virtual science education, outdoor and environmental programs and more.

“This program is an integral part of our commitment to strengthen and support partnerships with

organizations improving the quality of the environment and the Environmental Action Grant helps fund those projects that otherwise might not happen,” said Rick Calinski, NIPSCO director of public affairs and economic development. “Working together with our neighboring communities and conservation groups, we strive to be a leader in the preservation, protection and restoration of critical habitats and to help make a positive difference in the places we call home.”

NIPSCO said grants are available in the amounts of $500 to $5,000 for organizations seeking funds for environmental restoration projects and education programs.

Applications will be accepted through April 2 with grant awards announced the week of Earth Day, April 22.

Nonprofit organizations with an environmental restoration or educational project or program are invited to submit a grant request through NIPSCO’s online request portal. When submitting an application online, select the “Environmental Stewardship” option in the Area of Impact drop-down box on the application.

Applications should include a project description, budget, timeline and evaluation. Eligible organizations must be a 501(c)(3) or other nonprofit, as determined by the Internal Revenue Service, with an environmental project or program focus and have a direct impact in the NIPSCO service area.

To learn about what else you can do to help support the environment, and to see what NIPSCO is doing, visit NIPSCO.com/Environment.