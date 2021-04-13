Applications available for vacant Kendallville Public Library Board of Trustee position

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – The Kendallville Public Library announced that there is one seat available on the library’s Board of Trustees and is accepting applications.

The library said Linda Routsong is stepping down next month when her term is up, and the trustees are looking for a replacement.

“The Board of Trustees is the governing body of the Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch,” the library said.

The board meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. to conduct regular business, the library said. Additional meetings may be scheduled as needed.

Any resident of the Kendallville Public Library taxing district, which includes Wayne Township, Orange Township and the area of Allen Township that is within the Kendallville City limit, is eligible to apply for the four year term.

An online application is available at www.kendallvillelibrary.org or printed applications can be picked up at the Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch. All applications are due to the library no later than May 10. The library said one applicant will be appointed by the East Noble School Board.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact library director Katie Mullins at kmullins@kendallvillelibrary.org or 260-343-2010.