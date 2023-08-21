FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – High school seniors are now eligible to apply for the Pay It Forward scholarship. This is a partnership between the University of Saint Francis and WANE 15.

One student will be awarded a full-tuition and fees scholarship to USF, and two students will win half-tuition scholarships. The application window is now open. High school seniors interested in the scholarship are asked to write an essay explaining how they go above and beyond to serve others and “Pay It Forward” in their own communities.

The deadline to apply is November 1. And you’re encouraged to apply sooner, rather than later. You can click here to read the eligibility requirements and apply.

“Even if you don’t think what you’re doing is just crazy, still apply. Let us know how what you’re doing in your community. We want to find the best fit to our university. We want you to find a fit with us. And this is an incredible opportunity. You know, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime, the full tuition for four years is over $140,000. So, it doesn’t hurt to apply,” said Michelle Kuhlhorst, Chief of Admissions at USF.