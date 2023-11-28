FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you will be in need of help paying for your heating bill this winter, the application window for Brightpoint’s winter Emergency Assistance Program is open. The window will remain open until May 20, 2024, or until funds run out.

Residents in Allen, DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, and Whitley counties are eligible to apply. The program helps pay a portion of heating bills during winter months.

“Brightpoint helped 8,496 families with their utility bills. Eligible households receive the EAP benefit one time per heating season.” said the organization in a press release.

There are some eligibility requirements, which include income levels. See the complete list below:

One-person household – No more than $2,479 monthly.

Two-person household – No more than $3,242 monthly.

Three-person household – No more than $4,005 monthly.

Four-person household – No more than $4,768 monthly.

Five-person household – No more than $5,531 monthly.

Six-person household – No more than $6,294 monthly.

Seven-person household – No more than $6,437 monthly.

Eight-person household – No more than $6,580 monthly.

The following documentation is required and must be brought with applicants at the time of their appointment or submitted with the application:

The State-issued photo ID for the applicant. Photo IDs are not required for other household members.

The completed application with all questions answered and the last page signed and dated.

Copies of Social Security cards for all household members one year or older.

A copy of proof of income received in the last 3 full calendar months for each household member age 18 or over.

If you paid child support, please send proof of child support payments.

A copy of your most current heating bill and electric bill.

If your utilities are included in your rent, you must submit a Landlord Affidavit completed by your landlord.

Households claiming Veteran status must provide a DD-214 or Veteran’s Administration Identification card.

For households who have received a disconnect notice or whose utilities are already disconnected, please complete the EAP application, and reach out to your utility companies, your township trustee and/or United Way’s 2-1-1.

Applications are available in person at any of Brightpoint’s offices in the EAP service area or online at www.mybrightpoint.org/eap.