A 20-townhome development is proposed on South Bend Drive across from Canterbury School.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An application was submitted Wednesday to build a 20-unit townhouse complex off South Bend Drive on the city’s southwest side, according to Allen County planning documents.

The complex, which would be on 1.56 acres across from the Canterbury School, is proposed by Hummingbird Canterbury, LLC with an address in the 1800 block of Heron Lake Crossing. Rakesh Khatri is listed as the property owner.

The plans will be discussed at the Fort Wayne Plan Commission on March 13.

A rendering of the proposed townhomes was provided by the applicant, Hummingbird Canterbury.

South Bend Drive at Northridge Drive is the site proposed for a 20-townhome complex.

The property is currently zoned for single family housing, but will need denser zoning to proceed. On the property is an older home that appears to be a homestead surrounded by a development with smaller homes.

According to a site map, a single exit for the proposed townhomes is planned for Northridge Drive that intersects with South Bend Drive.

The application indicates that each two-story townhome will be 1.225 square feet with two bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a one car garage.

WANE 15 put in a phone call to the Pranger Group listed as the contact on the application. No one called back.