STUEBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The court battle over a development on Crooked Lake in Stueben County has been reignited with the filing of an appeal.

The appeal was filed against the decision to allow new condominiums to be built on the lake. A Stueben county judge ruled two different times in May that the Board of Zoning’s decision to allow development was correct.

The development, though it met all the requirements for the county’s zoning ordinance, sparked some controversy in the community.

A petition was filed in December stating the condos will violate the setback requirements and that they’ll block the views to Crooked Lake.

The project calls for a ten unit condo that will range in size from 18 hundred to 22 hundred square feet.

No actual appeal date has been set.