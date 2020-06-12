App offers musical experience at Fort Wayne park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Middle Waves has teamed up with a local composer and a Fort Wayne tech start-up to bring a new experience to a local park.

The immersive musical adventure launched Friday, and is simple to use: just download the free SoundWalk app (Apple or Android) and explore McColluch Park.

As listeners move throughout the park, the music – composed by Metavari – transitions and changes sections. There are even hidden “artifacts” within the park that reward the more thorough participants with added music details.

“I was like, ‘Oh, what if you could map music and sound to a space and as people walk through it they hear the music and see the direct inspiration for that music,'” said SoundWalk developer Kurt Roembke.

SoundWalk can also be used at the Little Turtle Memorial at Lawton Park. Local people of the Myaamia Tribe narrate that experience.