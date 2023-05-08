FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Michigan businessman who has owned cell phone stores and other businesses on the city’s south side is now proposing to build one and two-bedroom apartments on Lafayette Street at Sherwood Terrace.

“I’m going to do something nice for the city,” Jack Dadou said last week during a phone interview.

A Michigan-based business man is proposing to building 16 apartments Lafayette Street at Sherwood Terrace

According to a site plan Dadou filed with the Fort Wayne Plan Commission, he will need to get the property rezoned from R1 (single family zoning) to R3 that allows multifamily residential. His proposal includes 16 apartments on slightly more than a half-acre starting at the southeast corner of Lafayette Street at Sherwood Terrace.

The proposed 5,000 square foot, 2-story building would be accessed from the alley off Sherwood Terrace. Diagonal parking circles the building on the site plan.

The plan will most likely be reviewed at the June 12 public hearing held at Citizens Square at 5:30 p.m.