Rally held in Auburn to raise awareness of rise in overdoses

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Appalled community members gathered this weekend at the DeKalb County Courthouse to stand against drugs.

The Association of People Against Lethal Drugs (APALD) held a rally in Auburn Saturday afternoon from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. to bring awareness to illicit lethal drugs such as Fentanyl that killed over 93,000 in America in 2020.

“Kids are getting pills using cocaine or other drugs and instead of getting with that they’re getting fentanyl and it’s causing death,” said Diane Urban, founder and president of APALD. “It’s really bad all across America.”

APALD is hosting rallies in several cities across Indiana and Ohio. Shawn Taylor came out in memory of her daughter who died at the age of 26 after taking Percocet that was laced with fentanyl. Her death drove Taylor to raise awareness so that other young people do not suffer the same death.

“When I start to see 12, 13, 14, 15-year-olds passing from something that they’re just thinking they’re taking something safe,” Taylor said. “It’s not. It’s not a prescription. There are fake pills being made. They’re full of fentanyl. It’s not an accidental overdose, it’s poison.”

Tina Pruitt lost her son, Logan, to a pill laced with fentanyl as well.

“The new paradigm now is a shift from just people that actually are using, it’s called substance use disorder,” Pruitt said. “The shift is those like Logan, who did not use and took one pill, and these pills are actually pressed. People are they can order them on Amazon, the pills are actually pressed to look like pharmaceutical-grade safe pills, and they’re not and that’s what’s so deceiving.”

“I would do anything it took to save families from going through what our family has been through,” added Pruitt. “If it saves one life, it’s worth it.”

Among those in attendance were representatives with Huntington United Against Overdose.

