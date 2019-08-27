Anyone wanting to start or grow a business should check out Startup Week Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, about 80 percent of new businesses stay open for the first year, but by year five, about 50 percent have failed.

Organizers of Startup Week Fort Wayne hope to improve that success rate with a free five-day event in October featuring 24 unique presentations that will provide invaluable information and resources for those interested in starting or growing a business. This will be the second year for Startup Week Fort Wayne.

“Our first Startup Week in 2018 was to test the waters to see if a demand for a conference like this was viable. We learned quickly that there is a tremendous need by business builders for information, resources and connections. This year’s conference is filled with distinctive and engaging programs to help meet that need,” said Dave Sanders of Start Fort Wayne, who is heading up the volunteer effort.

Startup Week Fort Wayne will take place at various locations in and around downtown from October 14-18 and is the result of a totally volunteer effort. The event will be coordinated with Techstars, an expansive, worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed.

Daily workshops and focused events are anticipated to attract 12 to 150 individuals according to organizers. Attendees can register here starting on August 28.

Day one will feature a luncheon hosted by Mayor Tom Henry aimed at highlighting services provided by the City of Fort Wayne that some in the business community may not even be aware of. A $5.00 donation will be requested from those who attend the luncheon with proceeds helping to fund Startup Week Fort Wayne in 2020.

Headline events are scheduled each evening from 5 to 9.

Click here for a Startup Week Fort Wayne schedule of events