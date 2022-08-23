ANTWERP, Ohio (WANE) – A new learning facility in Antwerp is engaging students in innovative ways.

The Antwerp Innovation and Aquaponics Center covers interests in STEAM fields– science, technology, engineering, art and math.

The open house on Tuesday showcased the new facility. It’s a multi-purpose space designed for students to be able to expand the way they learn with an emphasis on hands-on methods.

In the center’s groundbreaking ceremony a year ago, the Crescent-News reported there are four main components: