Antwerp Police looking for missing man

ANTWERP, Ohio (WANE) — The Antwerp Police Department is asking for help in finding a man who has been reported missing.

APD is looking for Christopher S. Franklin, 47, of Antwerp. He is described as being 5’11 and weighing 197 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes. Franklin was last seen on January 16 around 10 a.m. wearing a gray Champion sweatshirt, navy blue sweat pants, and Nike Tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Franklin’s whereabouts is asked to call the Antwerp Police Department at (419)258-2627.