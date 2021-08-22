Antique tractor and engine show held in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — Antique trucks and tractors were on display in New Haven Sunday.

The Summer Tractor Show and Engine Show featured displays of antique cars, trucks, steam engines, gas engines, tractors and garden tractors. Some vintage tractors and steam engines displayed threshing, sawing and plowing.

More than 200 tractors and over 50 gas engines were on display, as well as antiques trucks, automobiles and a toy display.

Take a look at the sights (below) and sounds (video above):

The Summer Tractor Show and Engine Show was held in New Haven on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.

The show has been held annually since 1978.