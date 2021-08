NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Did you hear the roar of the engines in New Haven? The Maumee Valley Steam and Gas Engine Club Grounds with dozens of tractors and gas engines.

The Summer Tractor and Engine Show has been happening since 1978. It features over 200 tractors and over 50 gas engines, antique trucks, automobiles, and a toy display. There’s much more for the whole family, too.

The show is happening from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 1702 South Webster Road in New Haven.