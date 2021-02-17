Anticipating normalcy, Purdue Fort Wayne announces plans for fall 2021 semester

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Purdue University Fort Wayne Chancellor Ronald Elsenbaumer announced Wednesday that the school plans to resume normal operations and instruction for the fall 2021 semester.

Chancellor Elsenbaumer issued the fall semester plans in a letter to students, faculty and staff that was shared with the media.

“I’m pleased to announce that, in consultation with senior administrators, faculty leaders, and students, we are in the planning stages to resume normal operations and instructional modalities beginning in fall 2021,” Elsenbaumer wrote in his letter.

The decision is intended to help students have more control and certainty with their academic and career planning in a traditional college setting. However, Elsenbaumer noted that the university will need to be flexible and ready to adjust the plans based on a variety of factors.

“For instance, a significant factor during the months ahead will be the availability and deployment of vaccines. We are in the process of creating a simple, confidential mechanism for students, faculty, and staff to self-report their vaccination status,” noted Elsenbaumer.

The university will continue to follow best practices and recommendations from the CDC, Indiana State Department of Health and other public health officials as well as guidance from members of the Purdue University system.







