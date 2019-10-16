Anthony Wayne Rotary teams up with City Utilities for new STEM scholarship

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Mayor Tom Henry joined with Anthony Wayne Rotary Club members and City Utilities staff and donors to launch a new student STEM scholarship.

City Utilities says the goal is to develop and retain talent in STEM fields, or science, technology, engineering, and math.

“City Utilities and businesses around the community and the country need STEM field employees,” said Henry. “This partnership with the Anthony Wayne Rotary will help young men and women achieve their goals and will serve our community well with bright, new talent in fields with employee shortages.”

The scholarship will be set up through the Anthony Wayne Rotary Charitable Foundation. The partnership with City Utilities fits the Rotary’s efforts to support clean water and education, according to the group.

In examining current labor force trends, the American Action Forum says that the U.S. will be short 1.1 million STEM workers by 2024. Another study done by the National Association of Manufacturing and Deloitte suggests a shortage of two million by 2025.

City Utilities has an internship program with more than 20 interns. The program allows the utility to develop and retain trained workers in water resource professionals. More than 200 students have been interns for the utility in the past 20 years.