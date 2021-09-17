Police pursuit ends when vehicle crashes into house, tree

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Anthony Boulevard is closed north and southbound just south of Indiana Tech as police investigate a pursuit that ended in a crash.

According to Fort Wayne Police, a police pursuit ended with a vehicle crashing into a house on Anthony Boulevard and then into a tree.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non life-threating injuries. It is unclear if anyone else was injured.

Anthony Boulevard at Lewis Street is closed. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

#BREAKING



South Anthony Blvd. just south of Maumee Ave. and Indiana Tech is closed.



Working to learn more.@wane15 pic.twitter.com/hUYw4L1mqx — Taylor Williams (@T_Williams_News) September 18, 2021

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene working to learn more.

