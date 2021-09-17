Police pursuit ends when vehicle crashes into house, tree

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Anthony Boulevard is closed north and southbound just south of Indiana Tech as police investigate a pursuit that ended in a crash.

According to Fort Wayne Police, a police pursuit ended with a vehicle crashing into a house on Anthony Boulevard and then into a tree.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non life-threating injuries. It is unclear if anyone else was injured.

Anthony Boulevard at Lewis Street is closed. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene working to learn more.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss