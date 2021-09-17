Police pursuit ends when vehicle crashes into house, tree

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Anthony Boulevard is closed north and southbound just south of Indiana Tech as police investigate a pursuit that ended in a crash.
According to Fort Wayne Police, a police pursuit ended with a vehicle crashing into a house on Anthony Boulevard and then into a tree.
The driver was taken to the hospital with non life-threating injuries. It is unclear if anyone else was injured.
Anthony Boulevard at Lewis Street is closed. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
