Anthem to provide no cost flu shot clinics in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield will hold no cost flu clinics in Fort Wayne over the course of seven days in October, November and December. The shots will be available to anyone regardless of whether they are insured by Anthem or an Anthem member.

Participants are asked to pre-register to make sure enough shots are available, however walk-ins are welcome. People should call 260-424-7468 to schedule an appointment.

The clinics will be held at Super Shot located at 1515 Hobson Road on the following days:

October 1, 2020 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

October 6, 2020 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

October 10, 2020 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

October 20, 2020 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

October 21, 2020 from 3 – 7 p.m.

November 4, 2020 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

November 11 , 2020 from 3 – 7 p.m.

November 14 , 2020 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

December 2, 2020 from 3 – 7 p.m.

Click here additional information.