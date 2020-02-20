Anthem, Parkview contract to end in late April

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Hundreds of patients of Parkview Health could soon be searching for a new health care provider.

According to a post on the Parkview Health website, the health care network said Anthem of Indiana has chosen to terminate its contract. The contract between Anthem of Indiana and Parkview Health will end on April 29.

“This decision by Anthem will put all Parkview physicians, caregivers and services out-of-network on April 29, 2020 unless a new agreement can be reached,” the post reads. “If this occurs, Anthem will consider all Parkview caregivers and services out-of-network, and Anthem-insured patients could see higher costs.”

Parkview said in the post it was “deeply disappointed” with Anthem’s move, but added it was working to reach a solution. The health care network encouraged patients to call Anthem and ask them “to protect their in-network access to Parkview Health caregivers and services.”

WANE 15 has reached out to Anthem for a response but we have not heard back.