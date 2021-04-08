Another trail usage record broken; Trek the Trails schedule announced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The City of Fort Wayne announced Thursday that trail usage for March 2021 surpassed the previous record set in 2012. Twenty infrared trail counters recorded 78,679 users in March of this year and 50,824 were recorded in the same month of 2012.

In March 2020 when events were canceled due to the pandemic there were 46,759 trail counts logged.

Also, the city announced upcoming Trek the Trails rides. Rides depart promptly at 6:10 p.m. Participants are asked to wear helmets and bring water.:

April 27, Engle Rd. Trailhead, 9 miles – Meet at Towpath Trailhead at Engle Road and Statesmans Way, near 7001 Engle Rd.

May 4, Deer Ridge Elementary, 6 miles – Meet at school parking lot, 1515 S. Scott Rd.

May 11, Pufferbelly Trail, 8 miles – Meet at Cookie Cottage parking lot (behind the building), 620 W. Washington Center Rd.

May 18, SportONE Fieldhouse, 8 miles – Meet at parking lot at 3946 Ice Way, near Fernhill Ave.