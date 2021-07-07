Another lawsuit filed against City of Fort Wayne, Allen Co. Sheriff following 2020 protest

Protesters run after gas is fired into a crowd in downtown Fort Wayne on Friday, May 29, 2020.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Another protester lawsuit has been filed against the City of Fort Wayne and Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux.

In May, Regina Chiappazzi filed the lawsuit which says she was hit in the leg by a tear gas cannister on the first night of the George Floyd protests in downtown Fort Wayne on May 29, 2020.

Her lawsuit alleges she and her husband were following police instructions to get back to her car in an area where nothing violent was happening. When they were walking, multiple tear gas canisters were fired in the path they were instructed to take.

Her injury required a knee stabilizer and crutches, according to the lawsuit.

She’s asking the federal court to award compensatory damages for violating her first and fourth amendment rights.

The city denies the charge and says her actions led to her injury.