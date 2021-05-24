Anonymous $4M donation to help build indoor track facility at Indiana Tech’s Warrior Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Tech announced that an anonymous donor has gifted the university $4 million toward the construction of an indoor track and field facility at the university’s Warrior Park athletic complex, 377 East Tillman Road.

The university said the building will include a six-lane competition track installed by Beynon Sports, an industry leading manufacturer of track and field/athletic surfaces. The interior of the track will have a turf surface, which will allow other athletic teams to utilize the space.

“Indiana Tech is eternally grateful for this wonderful and historic gift,” said Indiana Tech President Karl W. Einolf, Ph.D. “This is one of the largest donations to our university in its 91-year history, and it will help us build a facility that serves not only Indiana Tech athletes, but additional track and field athletes throughout Allen County. This donor’s selflessness gives Fort Wayne a great victory. Thank you.”

Indiana Tech expects to make the facility available for use by area track and field athletes from surrounding colleges, universities and high schools when it is not being used by Indiana Tech teams.

“One of our goals in buying the Donald Ross Golf Club and building our Warrior Park athletic complex there was to spur positive growth on the south side of our great city,” President Einolf said. “We are hopeful this project will continue that momentum.”

Ground broke for Warrior Park on May 4, 2018. The complex is comprised of a softball stadium, an outdoor track and field stadium and the Warrior Multipurpose Athletic Building, the training home for the men’s and women’s wrestling programs. The university said the softball stadium hosted its first game on March 21, 2019, while the track and field stadium hosted its first meet on April 10.

“This donation will make a major impact in the daily training of our student-athletes. To have a meet-level facility of our own is amazing; this is a huge step forward for our program!” said Indiana Tech head men’s and women’s track and field coach Doug Edgar. “I appreciate this generous gift and look forward to hosting meets in this facility very soon.”

The program has experienced a remarkable decade of success while using a multitude of training facilities, the university said. Over the past 10 years, Indiana Tech’s track and field program has amassed 13 national championships. The men’s team won the outdoor championship in 2016, 2014 and 2013 and notching indoor titles in 2021, 2019, 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2014. The women won outdoors in 2014 and 2013 and took indoor titles in 2021 and 2017.

“I am beyond grateful for the generosity shown toward our university and our athletics department,” said Indiana Tech Director of Athletics Jessie Biggs. “This facility will affect hundreds of our student-athletes and give them an elite-level type of experience. For them to have this opportunity is amazing.”

Indiana Tech’s indoor track and field facility will attach to the east side of the Warrior Multipurpose Athletic Building. Groundbreaking for the facility will be announced soon.