Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraising short $100K

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s is a leading fundraiser for Alzheimer’s research, but due to COVID-19, fundraising has been a struggle.

Last year, more than 1,500 people helped raise nearly $250 thousand in the push to find a cure for Alzheimer’s. This year, because of the coronavirus, the walk is about $100 thousand short of their goal said an organizer and caregiver.

“This is the time that we need the general public. Everybody is affected by this one way or another or knows somebody that is affected one way or another by this disease, whether it’s coworkers, family, friends, neighbors,” said Pattie Davis, co-chair of Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

In an effort to raise money while protecting those participating, the event will look a little different.

“This year’s event won’t be a large in-person gathering — instead, we invite you to walk in small teams of friends and family while others in your community do the same,” the walk’s website said.

The walk will launch the morning of Saturday, Oct. 3 outside of Parkview Field, however, some specific details are still being worked out.

More information can be found on the Walk to End Alzheimer’s website.

WANE 15 is a proud sponsor.