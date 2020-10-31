Annual Veterans Day parade celebrating 75 years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The annual Veterans Day parade is set for Saturday, November 7th.

The organization that puts on the event, the Allen County Council of Veterans Organizations, is celebrating 75 years with this year’s parade.

The parade will step off at 11 a.m. The route starts at State and Parnell and goes to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

A memorial ceremony will be held following the parade at the Coliseum’s Memorial Hall. You’re asked to arrive at the Parnell employee parking lot for the ceremony.