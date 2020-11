FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s annual Veterans Day Parade traveled along Parnell Avenue Saturday morning.

It started at the corner of State Street and Parnell Avenue and made its way up to the Memorial Coliseum.

The organization that puts on the event, the Allen County Council of Veterans Organizations, celebrated 75 years with this year’s parade.

A memorial ceremony was held following the parade at the Coliseum’s Memorial Hall.