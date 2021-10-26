Annual Trick-or-Treat Extravaganza returning to Wabash

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – The Tick-or-Treat Extravaganza is returning to Downtown Wabash for the fifth year on Saturday.
From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the public is invited to attend a free trick-or-treating event at a variety of downtown businesses to enjoy family-friendly activities, including:
- Truckload of candy provided by Wabash Trucking on Miami St.
- Costume Contest presented by Bachelor Creek Church at Lighthouse Mission
- Live music by Adam Strack on Market Street Grill’s outdoor balcony
- Bounce house and glow sticks courtesy of New Song Church on Miami St.
- Variety of local food trucks around downtown
- Wabash Fire Department Fire Engine on Miami St.
- Wabash Police Department officer and squad car on Miami St.
- Fall photo booth by Kaleigh M. Photography on Miami St.
- Life size elephant sculpture at Modoc’s Market
- Variety of community vendors on Miami St.
- Trolley No.85 will run a route in Downtown Wabash
The Wabash Marketplace said the following businesses will be handing out candy:
- Pizza King
- Modoc’s Market
- Wabash County Museum
- Rock City Lofts
- Bluebird Boutique
- C&J Raxx
- Chapman’s Brewing Company
- Downtown Nutrition
- Filament Tattoo Co.
- Wooden Ivy Boutique & Floral
- Tiny Threads Children’s Boutique
- JoJo’s Olfactory & Co.
- Lighthouse Mission
- Thriftalicious
- Birdie J’s
- Charley Creek Inn Ice Cream & Candy Shoppe