Annual Trick-or-Treat Extravaganza returning to Wabash

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – The Tick-or-Treat Extravaganza is returning to Downtown Wabash for the fifth year on Saturday.

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the public is invited to attend a free trick-or-treating event at a variety of downtown businesses to enjoy family-friendly activities, including:

Truckload of candy provided by Wabash Trucking on Miami St.

Costume Contest presented by Bachelor Creek Church at Lighthouse Mission

Live music by Adam Strack on Market Street Grill’s outdoor balcony

Bounce house and glow sticks courtesy of New Song Church on Miami St.

Variety of local food trucks around downtown

Wabash Fire Department Fire Engine on Miami St.

Wabash Police Department officer and squad car on Miami St.

Fall photo booth by Kaleigh M. Photography on Miami St.

Life size elephant sculpture at Modoc’s Market

Variety of community vendors on Miami St.

Trolley No.85 will run a route in Downtown Wabash

The Wabash Marketplace said the following businesses will be handing out candy: