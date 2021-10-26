Annual Trick-or-Treat Extravaganza returning to Wabash

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – The Tick-or-Treat Extravaganza is returning to Downtown Wabash for the fifth year on Saturday.

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the public is invited to attend a free trick-or-treating event at a variety of downtown businesses to enjoy family-friendly activities, including:

  • Truckload of candy provided by Wabash Trucking on Miami St.
  • Costume Contest presented by Bachelor Creek Church at Lighthouse Mission
  • Live music by Adam Strack on Market Street Grill’s outdoor balcony
  • Bounce house and glow sticks courtesy of New Song Church on Miami St.
  • Variety of local food trucks around downtown
  • Wabash Fire Department Fire Engine on Miami St.
  • Wabash Police Department officer and squad car on Miami St.
  • Fall photo booth by Kaleigh M. Photography on Miami St.
  • Life size elephant sculpture at Modoc’s Market
  • Variety of community vendors on Miami St.
  • Trolley No.85 will run a route in Downtown Wabash

The Wabash Marketplace said the following businesses will be handing out candy:

  • Pizza King
  • Modoc’s Market
  • Wabash County Museum
  • Rock City Lofts
  • Bluebird Boutique
  • C&J Raxx
  • Chapman’s Brewing Company
  • Downtown Nutrition
  • Filament Tattoo Co.
  • Wooden Ivy Boutique & Floral
  • Tiny Threads Children’s Boutique
  • JoJo’s Olfactory & Co.
  • Lighthouse Mission
  • Thriftalicious
  • Birdie J’s
  • Charley Creek Inn Ice Cream & Candy Shoppe

