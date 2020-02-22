Annual Sister Cities Gala features cuisine from around the globe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s sister cities help bring cultural diversity to the Summit City. The Taste of the Sister Cities Gala helps you explore that, while raising money for Fort Wayne Sister Cities International.

The event lets you taste regional cuisine from the sister cities.

The cuisine will be from Fort Wayne’s Sister Cities: Takaoka, Japan; Gera, Germany; Plock, Poland; Taizhou China; and our Friendship City, Mawlamyine, Myanmar.

The gala benefits Fort Wayne Sister Cities International, an organization that “globally advancing friendship and peace through educational, cultural and economic exchanges.”

This year’s event is Friday, February 28th at the Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation. It goes on from 6-9 p.m.

For tickets, click here.