FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Collectors can buy an array of vintage and rare items at the Hobby & Collectibles Show.

Saturday’s event features comics, vintage and new toys, action figures, LEGOs, Star Wars memorabilia, sports cards, die-casts, Hot Wheels, models kits, video games, POP Funko, coins and more.

A post on the show’s Facebook page includes details on the vendors and what they are, quite literally, bringing to the table.

This year, the event is at the Allen County Fairgrounds for the first time. It goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and admission is free.