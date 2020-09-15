Annual Riverdrums program hosted at Promenade Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The annual Riverdrums program at Promenade Park was held Monday evening with a visit from Mayor Tom Henry.
The event was presented by TRACK or “Three Rivers Art Center for Kids,” and hosted a variety of performers:
- The Angel Project
- Ginger Karns
- Ken Noland and Patty Hunter
- Pineapple Project
- Middle Eastern Drumming and Dancing
- Margarita
- KelsiCote Amigos
- Doug Laughlin community rhythm and drum circle,
- Pyroscope Entertainment
Mayor Henry began the event with a proclamation to honor the Miss. Virginia Food Pantry.
“I can see that Riverdrums is a tradition that really brings to life so much learning and connection, and is also much bigger than any one of us performers . . . . Thank you for your work in making that possible” said Claire Bates, singer/songwriter, performer at RiverDrums on Facebook.
The big finale: fire dancers.
More information on TRACK can be found on organization’s website.