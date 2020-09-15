Annual Riverdrums program hosted at Promenade Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The annual Riverdrums program at Promenade Park was held Monday evening with a visit from Mayor Tom Henry.

The event was presented by TRACK or “Three Rivers Art Center for Kids,” and hosted a variety of performers:

The Angel Project

Ginger Karns

Ken Noland and Patty Hunter

Pineapple Project

Middle Eastern Drumming and Dancing

Margarita

KelsiCote Amigos

Doug Laughlin community rhythm and drum circle,

Pyroscope Entertainment

Mayor Henry began the event with a proclamation to honor the Miss. Virginia Food Pantry.

“I can see that Riverdrums is a tradition that really brings to life so much learning and connection, and is also much bigger than any one of us performers . . . . Thank you for your work in making that possible” said Claire Bates, singer/songwriter, performer at RiverDrums on Facebook.

The big finale: fire dancers.

More information on TRACK can be found on organization’s website.