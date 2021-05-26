Annual Paint the Plows event to take place during Wabash First Friday

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – The annual Paint The Plows event in Wabash is returning this summer during Wabash First Friday.

The family, favorite community art project will take place June 4. It is hosted by the Wabash Street Department on Miami Street, Wabash Marketplace said. In addition to painting the plow, there will be live entertainment and food trucks around downtown with a variety of vendors.

First Friday food and drink offerings include:

White Rock Recreation: Ice Cream available until 9 p.m.

Emmett’s Paddy Wagon: Food truck parked at Veteran’s Plaza

Market Street Grill: Dinner and drinks available until 10 p.m.

Pizza King: Open until 10 p.m.

Chapman’s Wabash Taproom: Pints-to-Go; New beer release for Germanfest Schwarzbier

Modoc’s Market: New Featured Drinks: Cotton Candy Frappe and The Dorothy: Red Velvet Cake Batter Frappuccino

Charley Creek Inn Wine & Cheese Bar: Wine slushies and beer flights

Ohh My! Cakes: Edible Cookie Dough, Cupcakes, Donuts to celebrate National Donut Day

Downtown Nutrition: Open Tab from New Song Church from 4-7 p.m.

Georgeano’s Italian BBQ: Food Truck parked on Canal St.

Flora & Lily’s Mexican Kitchen: Food Truck parked on Miami St.

Kona Ice: Food Truck parked on Miami St.

Food Trucks at the Wabash County Museum: Elephant Ears and Nick’s Dog Cart

Downtown specials and events:

Wabash Marketplace: Storefront open to the public in the lower level of the Wabash Landing; Downtown Fun Since 1981 Merch available for purchase (189. S. Miami St.)

The Dance Experience: Fundraiser dinner including a hotdog, chips and drink (120 W. Canal St.)

Lighthouse Mission: Ribbon Cutting at 6 p.m.; Open House tours from 6-8 p.m. (123 W. Canal St.)

The Access Youth Center: Free drinks, snacks, games and information on the new recovery program

Thriftalicious: Buy one, Get one (BOGO) free clothing racks

Schlemmer’s Fire & Outdoor: 10 percent off Traeger pellets

Wooden Ivy Boutique & Floral: 22-40 percent off clothing & shoes

The Francis Shoppe: Open until 6 p.m.

Make It Your Own: Registration open for art camp (June 21-25)

Wabash County Museum: Open until 8 p.m. with admission at $5 for adults, $3 for kids; Museum-on-the-Go take-home kits available

Bluebird Boutique: Gift certificate promo: $5 off $50; $10 off $100

Birdie J’s: Two-Year Anniversary with giveaways; 15 percent off “Fill A Bag” sale; 40 percent off clearance

Borders & Beyond: 15 percent off custom frame

Eclectic Shoppe: Featuring new items; Live music with Abby Thomas Lambright

Ellen’s Bridal & Dress Boutique: Featuring Beaded Peacock Custom Jewelry

C&J Raxx: 40 percent off sidewalk sales and giveaway

Visit Wabash County Welcome Center: $15 select art prints

Bellazo: Extra 50 percent off clearance

JoJo’s OlFactory & Co.: “Paint-and-Pour” candle special (36 W. Canal St.)

Kelli Winer Design: Visit the Interior Design Showroom (80 W. Canal St.)

Other Miami Street First Friday festivities include:

Paint the Plows: Presented by Wabash Street Department

Bounce House and Free Sno Cones: Provided by New Song Church

“Spin the Wheel” for prizes and free snacks: Provided by New Journey Church

Popcorn and baked goods fundraiser: Hosted by Arc of Wabash County

Giveaways for gift cards; Vouchers for paper shredding: Provided by Arc of Wabash County

Information on Imagine One85: Hosted by Grow Wabash County

For more information about June’s First Friday and other Wabash Marketplace programming, visit WabashMarketplace.org or follow along on Facebook or Instagram.