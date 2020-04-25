Annual Mother’s Day plant sale goes digital

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The annual Mother’s Day Plant Sale, put on by Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation and the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, is now selling a wide variety of locally-grown plants on-line.

The sale features annuals, perennials, herbs, vegetables, and many other garden items. The annual fund raiser is being held this year with some modifications due to the COVID-19 crisis.

A complete plant list is available here. Customers can purchase through May 5, with plants available for contactless pickup at Lawton Park starting May 7. Specific pickup times will be selected during the online shopping process.