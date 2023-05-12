FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An annual luncheon Friday taught attendees about heart disease, the number one killer of women.

It’s a disease that is largely preventable, and the Go Red for Women luncheon at the Parkview Mirro Center discussed some steps we can all take to tackle heart issues for ourselves and others.

Sheila Curry-Campbell, an ambassador and volunteer with Go Red for Women, talked with WANE 15 about why it’s important to raise awareness.

She said several of her siblings have died from heart disease, and that it’s helpful “just knowing your numbers and making sure we share this information.”

It’s also a personal connection for Kelley Hoover and her teenage son.

Carson, now 14, had a stroke in September of last year. After lots of testing, speech therapy and physical therapy, he’s now back to doing what he loves– playing soccer.

“His recovery has been amazing,” Hoover said, adding it’s important to know the signs, symptoms and ways to prevent heart issues for all ages.

“A lot of people don’t think about kids having a stroke,” Hoover said. “The thought never crossed my mind that that was a possibility for him.”

Hands-only CPR was also taught at the luncheon, using mannequins to show what to do if someone has a heart attack.

There are two steps to the process: call 911, and then do hard and fast compressions on the person’s chest until first responders arrive.

Curry-Campbell suggested ways to keep your heart healthy are eating healthier, knowing your numbers, and going to your annual physical.