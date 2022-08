FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next Monday the nation will observe the Labor Day holiday, but local unions and organizations invite everyone to come out for a picnic.

The Labor Day Family Picnic is on Labor Day, Monday, September 5. It’s going on from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Headwaters Park. It’s free to attend. Click here to learn more.