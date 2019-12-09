Annual inspection leads to weight limit for vehicles on Bluffton Road Bridge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A 12-ton maximum weight limit has been put in place on the Bluffton Road Bridge meaning heavy vehicles will have to take an alternate route; possibly for years to come.

According to a news release from Fort Wayne Public Works, an outside bridge inspector was hired after an annual inspection by city engineers found maintenance concerns.

Weight limit signs are now in place and the process has begun to receive federal grants for the bridge upgrade.

Buses and smaller delivery trucks should use Brooklyn Avenue, Taylor Street and Broadway as shown here.

Larger semis and heavy industrial/commercial/delivery trucks and vans should use Tillman Road, Lafayette/Clinton/US 27 and Jefferson Boulevard as shown here.