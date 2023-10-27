FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Friday night supporters for Hope’s Harbor can gather together for the annual Hopeloween event to not only get in the Halloween spirit but also raise money for the cause.

This year attendees are encouraged to come dressed their best in the night filled with live music by The Adam Strack band, good food & drinks, auctions, costume contests, and more. This year’s event is held at Baker Street Centre in downtown Fort Wayne.

For those not able to attend the event tonight the auction will be available during Friday’s festivities.

Hope’s Harbor supports children receiving medical care by providing critical hospitality services—like housing, meals and community—to their families, according to their website.