Annual Hoagland Days kicks off Thursday

The annual Hoagland Days festival starts Thursday, June 13th. The three-day event features, fair food, entertainment, games and rides.

The event starts at 4 p.m. with the Lions Club Ice Cream. The entire food court opens at 5 p.m.

Of course, food is a huge draw for the festival. You can enjoy food from area organizations, with all-you-can-eat fish/tenderloin dinners on Friday, June 14th. A rib dinner is scheduled for Saturday.

Also on Saturday is the annual parade. This year’s theme is, “Back Home Again in Hoagland.” Jim and Evie Fuhrman have been announced as this year’s parade grand marshals.

The demolition derby is slated for both Friday and Saturday nights starting at 7:30.

No carry-in alcohol is permitted during the events.

