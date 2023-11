FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, Harrison Hill Elementary School students participated in the school’s annual “Gobble Off” competition just ahead of Thanksgiving.

The competition involves students dressing up as turkeys and squaring off to see who had the best turkey call.

The winner of the “Gobble Off” received a frozen turkey, while the runner-up received a pumpkin pie.

Tuesday’s competition marked the 36th annual “Gobble Off” the school has hosted.