Annual fitness expo promotes active community

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The city of Fort Wayne’s athleticism was on display Sunday at the 3rd Annual Fitness Expo at Empowered Sports Club on Lima Road.

The event celebrates Health and Wellness in Fort Wayne and highlights local athletes through various competitions.

Competitions included activities such as a jiu-jitsu, archery, yoga, indoor and sand volleyball tournaments and an outdoor 5K run.

The show also included entertainment with hip-hop dancers and a weapons demonstration.

Each sport competition was expected to have 500+ spectators in attendance.

The Fitness Expo was organized by Impact Entertainment. Their goal is to “revive the action, fitness and competition entertainment in Fort Wayne.”