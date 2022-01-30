Annual fish fry fries up fun for conference championship games

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For the 30th year, people gathered to fry up some fish while they watch to see who’s in the next Superbowl match-up.

John Pontecorvo started the Chapman Lake Fish Fry back in 1992 out of his apartment and since has moved on to the Franke Park Pavillion. It has become a fun tradition as well as a way for him to give back to the community.

“I just been following my Savior’s example, he went this fishing and serve the people,” said Pontecorvo. “That’s what I’ve been doing, I’ve been going to Chapman Lakes since 1992 and 563 fishing trips later, I’m still fishing Chapman Lake.”

Pontecorvo also estimated he’s traveled about 55,000 miles on U.S. 30 in that time.