FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An annual holiday festival is making some changes this year, but your whole family is still invited to come and make memories with Christmas in the Library.

Formally known as Christmas in the Park, Christmas in the Library will now take place at the main branch of the Allen County Public Library. You can learn more in the interview above.

Christmas in the Library is Wednesday, November 23rd from 3-8 p.m., as part of Night of Lights. Then it’s happening again on Friday, November 25th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the main branch of the Allen County Public Library in rooms A, B, and C. Click here to learn more.