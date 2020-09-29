Annual Erin’s House auction fundraiser goes virtual

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Erin’s House for Grieving Children announced that its annual Wine for the Spirit fundraising gala will be virtual this year.

The four day online auction began Tuesday at midnight and goes through Friday at 10 p.m. Featured items include: exclusive getaways, unique experiences and local treats.

“So mark your calendar, pour yourself a glass and join Erin’s House from home to help heal hearts in our community,” the release said.

View items and register for free at one.bidpal.net/erinshouse.



All proceeds from the event enable Erin’s House to provide no cost support services for children, teens and their families who have experienced the death of a loved one, the release said.