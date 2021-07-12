Annual Choralfest for Fort Wayne Children’s Choir begins July 26

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Choir (FWCC) announced it is hosting an in-person Choralfest with the theme “Passport: A World of Music” on July 26-30.

The week-long day camp at the Purdue Fort Wayne Rhinehart Music Center will welcome nearly 225 new and returning FWCC members to a week filled with music and more.

The annual camp is the kick-off event for the upcoming 2021-22 FWCC season. FWCC said the week serves as an opportunity for the singers to meet one another or renew friendships, begin their work as a choir, and experience other areas of the arts through various activities and guest artists.

During Choralfest singers will be able to take art classes focused on art from around the world, folk dance, drama, Taiko drumming taught by Fort Wayne Taiko, ukulele, piano and chimes – in addition to the many opportunities to sing.

“We are so glad to be back in person for Choralfest this year,” said Jonathan Busarow, Executive Artistic Director. “While we adapted last year, there’s nothing quite like coming together to learn and sing. We are looking forward to a week of fun, getting to know students, building friendships and working with each singer on a more personal level to further our mission.”

The week wraps up with a free public concert in the Foellinger Outdoor Theatre on July 30 at 7 p.m.. The concert will feature music from Canada, Malaysia, Mexico, Austria, Africa, Japan, Germany and France.

The performance is part of the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation music series and is open to the public.