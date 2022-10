FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A fundraiser for the downtown branch of the YMCA is back Sunday with the River City Rat Race.

For the 22nd year, participants are fundraising for the Central YMCA location through the event. Runners get to take in the scenic routes of either a 5K or 10K race in the autumn weather.

The race begins at 1st Source Center on 200 E. Main St., and the finish line is at the the Old Fort.

Race day registration is $50.